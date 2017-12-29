NC college students fight to break apartment lease after break-in, burglary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A group of college students is shaken after a reported break-in over the holiday break. They claim it’s the latest in a string of issues at the 901 Place Apartments.

The group of college women say they are trying to get out of their lease after being broken into, but the apartment complex is telling them it just does not work that way. Now the women say they are living there, fearful this could happen again.

College student Lindsey Delmas and her roommates returned home from a school break to torn window screens and missing items.

“We were petrified,” she says.

901 Place Apartments is a spot WBTV has reported from in years past – shootings, bugs, and in 2013, an “F” rating from the Better Business Bureau. That rating has since risen to a “B+,” but according to Delmas, not much has changed.

“We’re really just stuck here and there could be people watching us, and we don’t know,” she says.

Glass and cigarette butts line the backside of her unit. The students are unsure where they came from. Now, police reporting hand prints near the windows after a break-in also has them uneasy.

“We were nervous, especially because someone we don’t know has been in our apartment touching our stuff,” she says.

Delmas claims requests to break the lease for safety concerns were rejected.

“’If you want to get out of the lease you’re going to have to pay the fees like anyone else would,’” she says she was told.

She says the fees amount to $1,600 per person.

“Paying for school and stuff, that’s huge,” she says.

WBTV reached out to the complex. A representative said they do not typically comment on matters like this one.

The students are now looking for sub-letters to take on their lease.

