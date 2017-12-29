Raleigh dog-sitter robbed client over Christmas vacation, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A five-star dog sitter is now being charged with a felony.

With plans to go away for Christmas on Dec. 24, Kelley Wright needed someone to watch her two dogs, Paris and Brie.

“This was a backup plan,” Wright said.

She booked a sitter online through the service called Rover and found Jessica Yates with excellent reviews.

When Wright returned home three days later, she said her dogs had not been fed or let out.

“(Yates) had not even checked on the dogs,” Wright said.

But Wright said she did notice Yates had been up to something.

“She touched everything. She went through every cabinet, every drawer, every closet,” Wright told CBS North Carolina.

According to warrants, Yates stole jewelry, an Amazon Echo, clothes, a teeth whitening kit, blankets, pillows, Croc shoes, wallets and more — all worth $9,500.

“Had she needed help, I would’ve given her money. I would’ve given her clothes, if she had asked me. But she never asked me, and she took advantage of me,” Wright said.

While Wright said she has gotten most of her belongings back, a sense of security is still missing.

“It’s been a hard couple of days to try and even get sleep,” she said.

Rover’s website states new sitters must pass a background check.

Wright said Rover is refunding her money, but she’s warning others before booking.

“Don’t trust what you see online and know the people that are staying in your house,” Wright said.

Yates is facing a felony larceny charge and her Rover profile has been taken down.

A Rover spokesperson later released a statement about the incident:

“We understand that dogs aren’t just pets, they’re members of the family, and while incidents on Rover are rare, we take each one very seriously. We are aware of the incident and are cooperating with police. We expect the highest level of professionalism and commitment to dog safety from sitters who list their services on our site. Every sitter on Rover must pass a background check and a manual profile review.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: