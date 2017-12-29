Raleigh police investigating armed robbery at business on Wake Forest Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday morning.
Police responded to an armed robbery call around 11:40 a.m. at the Fun Zone, located at 4011 Wake Forest Road, police confirmed.
It’s not clear at this time if anyone was injured during the robbery or what the suspect(s) were able to get away with, if anything.
Police have not released any suspect information.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
