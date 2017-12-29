Rocky Mount man shot to death in ‘act of domestic violence,’ police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at 2740 Stuart Lane just after 3:45 a.m. Upon arrival, a man was found shot to death at the scene.

Police said that their investigation has so far revealed that the shooting was an act of domestic violence. The man who was fatally shot has been identified as Toby Harrison, 40, of Rocky Mount.

The “act was isolated, and there is no further threat to the community,” police said in a news release.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the case is still being reviewed.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text – A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.

