Sue Grafton, mystery writer, dies at 77

LOS ANGELES (CBS News) – Mystery writer Sue Grafton has died in Santa Barbara, California. She was 77.
Her daughter, Jamie Clark, posted news of her mother’s death on Grafton’s web page Friday.
She says her mother passed away Thursday night after a two-year battle with cancer and was surrounded by family, including Grafton’s husband, Steve.
Grafton was the author of the so-called Kinsey Millhone Alphabet Series in which each book title begins with a letter from the alphabet. The last was “Y is for Yesterday.”
Her daughter concluded her posting by saying, “the alphabet now ends at Y.”
