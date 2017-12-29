Up to 80,000 expected for First Night Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Final preparations are underway for a day-long Raleigh party to ring in the new year.

Organizers of First Night Raleigh are expecting as many as 80,000 people to come downtown Sunday for a variety of events, including the acorn drop at 7 p.m. and midnight at City Plaza on Fayetteville Street.

For more information on the celebration, click here.

The acorn’s designer spent Friday making sure it’s ready after it suffered damage earlier this month while being transported.

People attending this year’s celebration will deal with unusually cold weather, with the temperature forecast to be low 20s as the new year begins.

“Actually, the heart of our event is in all of these indoor venues that we activate throughout downtown,” said Cameron Laws, marketing director for First Night Raleigh.

Organizers began planning for the event several months ago, coordinating with emergency responders and taking security measures.

“We have been working very closely with the Raleigh Police Department through the entirety of this planning process. They have a comprehensive plan, so that all of our festival goers will be safe on New Year’s Eve,” said Laws.

In addition to fireworks to accompany the acorn drop, there will be performances by Birds of Avalon, Jack the Radio and ShadowGrass, as well as dozens of other acts.

The First Night Ferris wheel and the Fayetteville F-5 amusement ride will also be set up for people to have some fun.

You can also download the First Night app to customize your itinerary. Events begin at 2 p.m. Sunday.

For more information on the celebration, click here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: