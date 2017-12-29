Vacationing couple from Egypt welcomes quadruplets in NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A family on vacation in Wilmington from Egypt grew by four when the wife, Dina Afifi, gave birth to quadruplets two months early.

Dina Afifi and her husband Mahmoud said they were here on a tourist visa visiting New York City and Wilmington. Dina was seven months pregnant, and when she delivered quadruplets two months early, a two-week trip turned into more than a month-long stay.

Mahmoud said through a translator that the family decided to take a trip to relax before the babies were due. When his wife’s water broke, he couldn’t believe it.

“I was very shocked for the delivery first because it was not planned,” he said. “Second, I already knew I had four babies coming because X-rays and everything. … But I was not expecting them to be happening here,” he said.

“That’s why I came to the United States, for a vacation, to have some fun time before the hard work we’re going to have, but it happened and it was a big shock. I am very happy.”

One of the babies, Farida, is still in the hospital with heart problems. She was supposed to go home Thursday but will have to wait a little longer.

“I am very sad because I want to have the four babies together, and it will help a lot for the four babies to be bonded together,” Mahmoud said.

Mahmoud added that he wants to change the family’s six-month tourist visa status to stay in the U.S. longer and ensure the best care for the newborns.

“I am going to be sure my babies are going to get health providers in a perfect way because the health providers here are way (more) advanced than overseas,” he said.

The couple hopes to take Farida home in the next week.

Mahmoud said he wants to get a masters degree in commerce, possibly at Cape Fear Community College and plans to take classes to improve his English.

