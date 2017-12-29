WATCH: Soap bubble freezes solid in the cold

COLUMBUS, OHIO (CNN Newsource) — Mother nature provided and unique and beautiful sight as a soap bubble slowly froze in low temperatures.

Crystals formed on the surface of the bubble as it froze.

In the video, a star is seen growing on the bubble — but what you see you see isn’t a filter or special effect.

It’s actually sugar in the soap mix that creates a crystal-like appearance as the bubble freezes.

The woman who recorded the video clip made the soap bubbles herself.

Her recipe for the soap bubble mix is a cup of water and mixed in two tablespoons each of dish soap, corn syrup and regular sugar.

She says the syrup helps keep the bubble from bursting.

