Woman chases sex assault suspect who grabbed her while jogging, Carrboro police say

The area where the incident happened late Friday morning. Photo by Mike Mitchell/CBS North Carolina

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who was sexually assaulted while jogging in Carrboro chased the suspect late Friday morning, police said.

Around 11:10 a.m., the woman was running on a trail behind South Fields Circle in the Lake Hogan Farms community when a man grabbed her and touched her sexually, Carrboro police said.

The man ran away, but the woman in her 30s briefly chased him, authorities said. However, she lost track of him and then called police.

Witnesses confirmed they saw the suspect before or after the incident.

The man was wearing a dark blue hoodie and gray pants.

Police canvassed the area after the incident but were not able to find the man.

Officers said will be patrolling the area more often in the next few days.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident can contact the Carrboro Police Department at 919-918-7397.

