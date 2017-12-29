Young woman dies in Clinton house fire, officials say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 20-year-old woman died in a house fire in Clinton on Thursday, authorities have confirmed.

Jasmine Tyler didn’t want to go out to dinner with the family, so she was by herself at the home in the 600 block of Brown’s Church Road when the fire happened, her stepfather told CBS North Carolina.

Investigators aren’t saying exactly what caused the fire, but they say it was an accident and started in the living room.

The fire was called in about 7 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

