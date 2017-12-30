Another arctic blast to ring in 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There was relief from the cold on Saturday as high pressure to our south brought in some milder air. That will be short-lived, however, as another cold front moves through Saturday night. The front will be dry, but arctic air will pour in behind it.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 52, after a morning low of 27. Fayetteville had a high of 55, after a morning low of 25. The normal high this time of year is 51 with a normal low of 31.

Skies will be mostly clear Saturday night as breezes switch to the north behind the front. Lows will drop into the lower and middle 20s in most areas.

It will be dry but cold on New Year’s Eve Sunday and New Year’s Day on Monday, and also on Tuesday. Highs should stay at or below freezing all day on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. 2018 will ring at midnight with partly cloudy skies and midnight temperatures in the upper teens.

This is forecast to be the coldest New Year’s morning since 1977. The low on Monday morning is expected to be 14. The low was 13 back in 1977. The record low for Monday morning is 12, set back 100 years ago in 1918. Skies should be sunny on New Year’s Day and Tuesday.

The rest of the seven day period appears dry, as any developing storm systems will be kept out to sea and high pressure will dominate. Temperatures will stay well below normal; highs will be in the 30s Wednesday through next Saturday and several nights will drop back into the teens for lows. There are signs that by the beginning of the next week, some milder air will be moving back in over the southeastern United States.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold. The overnight low will be 22. Winds will be north around 5 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny and colder. The high will be 32; winds will be north-northeast 5 to 12 mph.

Sunday Night will be partly cloudy and cold. The overnight low will be 14. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph.

Monday, New Year’s Day will be sunny and very cold. The high will be 30; winds will be north 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny and cold. The high will be 32; after a morning low of 13.

Wednesday will be partly sunny. The high will be 38; after the morning low of 17.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cold. The high will be 35; after a morning low of 20.

Friday will be sunny and colder. The high will be 32; after a morning low of 16.

Next Saturday will be mostly sunny and continued cold. The high will be 34; after a morning low of 16.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9