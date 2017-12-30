Fire captain suspended for exposing rear end to coworker, court docs say

By Published:
Michael Treisch (CREDIT: Mount Vernon Fire Department)

MOUNT VERNON, OH (WCMH) — A Mount Vernon fire captain is on a 15-day unpaid suspension after exposing his rear end to another firefighter at the main fire station in November, court documents say.

According to records obtained by NBC4, Captain Michael Treisch pulled down his pants and spread his buttocks near the face of a firefighter who was in the room.

This is not the first time Treisch has been reprimanded for illicit behavior, documents show. In 2004, he signed a “last chance agreement” with the Mount Vernon Fire Department after he was caught exposing himself to young women outside a shopping mall in Richland County.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s