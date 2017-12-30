Gunman kidnaps man, forcing him to get cash from ATM in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a gunman who kidnapped a man and made him withdraw cash from an ATM in Chapel Hill Friday evening.

The incident started around 7 p.m. Friday in the 400 Block of West Rosemary Street, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

The suspect asked the victim for a ride. Once inside the car, the suspect pulled out a silver pistol and forced the victim to drive to an ATM and withdraw cash.

The suspect then fled on foot. The victim was not hurt.

The suspect is a 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall male in his 20s described as having a close-cropped beard and a thin to medium build, police said. He was wearing a brown coat and blue jeans.

If anyone has information about this incident, you may call either the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

