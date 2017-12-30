Gunman sets up Craigslist cellphone sale, then robs Chapel Hill victim, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A gunman robbed a victim during a meeting to sell a cellphone in Chapel Hill on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported at 12:20 p.m. near the Kensington Trace Condominiums, which are off of Weaver Dairy Road, police said in a news release.

“The suspect designated the area as a meeting spot to sell the victim a cellphone the suspect had listed on Craigslist,” police said.

The suspect got into the victim’s vehicle and the suspect pulled out a black and gray pistol, police said.

The gunman took the victim’s wallet and ran off.

The suspect is between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall male in his 20s described as having long hair and a thin to medium build, police said. He was wearing black shorts, black socks and black sandals and a raincoat-type top.

Police said they are investigating if this armed robbery is linked to a Friday evening kidnapping and armed robbery.

If anyone has information about this incident, you may call either the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

