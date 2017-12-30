NC dad and toddler son injured escaping from house fire

RUFFIN, N.C. (WFMY) – A dad and his toddler son are being treated at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill after escaping from a house fire in Rockingham County Thursday night.

The Rockingham County Fire Marshal tells WFMY that the fire was reported around 6:40 p.m. at a house on Quick Road in Ruffin, right at the Caswell County line.

The father told first responders he was in the bathroom with his son and heard a pop. He said he opened the door and was overcome by black smoke and saw flames. The dad said he grabbed his son and ran to safety outside.

Rockingham County Fire Marshal Robert Caldwell said the man had to run through smoke and fire which resulted in burns to the dad and the toddler.

The man was able to drive himself and son to the nearest fire station for help. Emergency workers at the Ruffin Fire Department started treatment on the pair until a helicopter arrived to airlift them to UNC Hospital.

Caldwell didn’t have an updated condition the man or his son.

The house was completely destroyed, Caldwell said. The entire house was on fire when crews arrived. He said it was an older home.

The man’s wife was at work in Greensboro when the fire happened, Caldwell confirmed. As of Saturday, the man and son were still being treated at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Investigators hope to start looking for a cause of the fire soon.

