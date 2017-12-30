NC mom with rare eye cancer announces newborns are cancer free

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — Huntersville mom Jessica Boesmiller announced Friday that her newborn twins are cancer free.

Boesmiller works at the local YMCA in Cornelius and her husband Mark is a Charlotte and Cornelius firefighter.

FACEBOOK USERS: Click here to view larger photos

During her eighth month of her pregnancy, she was diagnosed with an eye cancer so rare that only about 2,000 people are diagnosed in the United States each year, yet doctors say there is a concentrated number of cases showing up in her area.

Boesmiller decided when she was diagnosed to have the cancerous eye removed in the interest of keeping her then unborn babies as healthy as possible, and to try to prevent the cancer from spreading elsewhere.

Friday, the mom excitedly wrote on social media that her newborns are “negative for this evilness that is called cancer.”

The family now awaits the results of Jessica’s own scans, which were conducted on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: