NC woman in custody after stabbing another woman along street, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A woman who was wanted in connection with a stabbing last month has been arrested.
According to online records, Anasha Johnson was booked Thursday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault by pointing a gun.
According to Wilmington Police Department officials, Johnson, 25, is accused of stabbing another woman on Martin Street on Nov. 20.
The 35-year-old victim suffered non-life threatening injuries in the attack, officials said.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
-
- NC woman offers sex at cemetery in Christmas Eve robbery ruse, police say
- NC woman started college at 12, now has Ph.D at 23
- Woman finds stranger masturbating in infant daughter’s nursery, deputies say
- Gunman kidnaps man, forcing him to get cash from ATM in Chapel Hill
- Raleigh dog-sitter robbed client over Christmas vacation, police say