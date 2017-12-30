NC woman in custody after stabbing another woman along street, police say

By Published:
CLICK TO ENLARGE AND VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A woman who was wanted in connection with a stabbing last month has been arrested.

According to online records, Anasha Johnson was booked Thursday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault by pointing a gun.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, Johnson, 25, is accused of stabbing another woman on Martin Street on Nov. 20.

The 35-year-old victim suffered non-life threatening injuries in the attack, officials said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s