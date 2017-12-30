NC woman offers sex at cemetery in Christmas Eve robbery ruse, police say

LORIS, S.C. (WECT) — A North Carolina woman and a South Carolina man have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery on Christmas Eve in Loris.

Chelsea Jordan Scott, 21, of Wilmington, North Carolina and Zackery Gage Faircloth, 25, of Conway, are both charged with armed robbery, according to online records.

At around 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, officers met with the 47-year-old victim, who reported being choked and robbed by two suspects at a cemetery on Wiggley Road in Loris, according to a Horry County Police Department incident report.

The victim was approached by a female suspect at a Speedway gas station on Highway 701 in Loris, and accepted a ride to the cemetery, officials said. An arrest warrant says the woman, Scott, offered the victim sex for $20, and states Faircloth was hiding under a blanket in the vehicle.

“While they were at the cemetery, a male jumped out from the back of the red Ford Explorer,” the report states. “The male told the victim he had a gun, choked the victim, and demanded the victim’s belongings.”

The suspects stole the victim’s phone and wallet, which among other items contained $90, then drove off.

The victim did not know the suspects, according to the report.

Investigators recovered Scott’s cellphone, which was accidentally left at the scene. Although it’s unclear when authorities first made contact with the pair, “confessions were obtained” from both Scott and Faircloth, according to the warrant.

They were both booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday without bail.

Scott has previous convictions of larceny and obtain property by false pretenses (solicit) in New Hanover County, and is listed as an absconder from probation/parole supervision by the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

