Sampson County teen dies in crash near Mt. Olive, officials say

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen died in a Wayne County crash involving a tractor-trailer on Saturday morning, authorities say.

The crash happened just before 7:42 a.m. on N.C. 55 east of Mount Olive near N.C. Highway 403/Pineview Cemetery Road, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Damian Chase Wooldridge, 18, was driving a 2000 Chrysler car east on N.C. 55 when the car traveled off the road to the right, officials said.

Wooldridge “overcorrected and came back across the center line,” according to authorities.

A 2001 Freightliner tractor-trailer was heading west along the same road and hit the Chrysler on the right passenger side.

Wooldridge of Houses Mill Road in Newton Grove was ejected and died at the scene.

The cab of the tractor-trailer caught fire and was destroyed by flames, officials said.

Wooldridge was not wearing a seatbelt, Trooper Christopher D. Knox said in a news release.

Alcohol was not a factor, Knox added.

“The investigation as to why the driver of the Chrysler lost control is under investigation,” the news release said.

