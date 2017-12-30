Suspect in custody after NC hit-and-run crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A suspect is in custody after a hit and run in west Charlotte early Saturday morning.

Police said the incident occurred at 1:32 a.m. near the intersection of Stuart Andrew Boulevard and Barringer Drive.

Patients were treated on scene for minor injuries.

Officials have not said what caused the wreck.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: