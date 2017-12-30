Suspect in custody after NC hit-and-run crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A suspect is in custody after a hit and run in west Charlotte early Saturday morning.
Police said the incident occurred at 1:32 a.m. near the intersection of Stuart Andrew Boulevard and Barringer Drive.
Patients were treated on scene for minor injuries.
Officials have not said what caused the wreck.
