10 foreign passengers killed in Costa Rican plane crash

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP/WNCN) – The Costa Rican government says that a plane believed to be carrying 12 people has crashed in a wooded area.

The Public Safety Ministry posted photographs of the crash site showing burning wreckage of the plane in Guanacaste, northwest Costa Rica.

The ministry also said later that 10 foreigners were passengers aboard the plane, which was flown by two Costa Rican pilots.

In photos from the scene, the tail and at least one wing of the plane are generally intact.

Sunday’s statement says the plane belongs to Nature Air and had taken off nearby.

