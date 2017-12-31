After puppy left in cold at Raleigh shelter, owners reminded to keep pets inside

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New Year’s Day morning is expected to be the coldest in the Triangle since the 1970s.

As the temperatures continue to drop, the SPCA of Wake County wants to remind pet owners to bring their pets inside.

An SPCA member found a five-week-old puppy, abandoned and shivering on their loading dock Friday night.

“There are many reasons that people can’t keep their pets and there are also many ways that people can responsibly find a new home for them, leaving a puppy abandoned in freezing temperatures is not the right way,” said Tara Lynn, spokeswoman for the SPCA of Wake County.

The puppy, now named Donut, would likely not have made it through the night if she hadn’t been found.

Lynn says freezing temperatures are just as dangerous for pets as they are for humans.

“If it’s too cold for you, it’s gonna be too cold for your pets — same thing, if it’s too hot for you it’s gonna be too hot for your pets,” Lynn said.

The SPCA says during the cold winter months you should bring your pets inside, but if for some reason you can’t they recommend using hay or straw to keep pets warm outside.

“It can certainly provide some good insulation and we always suggest using hay or straw over blankets because once it snows or if there’s a dampness those blankets will then hold that moisture and freeze,” said Lynn.

Also pet owners are reminded to make sure outdoor water is changed often to avoid freezing.

“Unfortunately, it does happen during the winter months, during any sort of extreme conditions some people leave their pets outside,” Lynn said.

If you see an animal outside in the cold and are worried you can contact your local animal control office.

