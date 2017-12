DENVER (KRON) – Authorities say multiple sheriff’s deputies are “down” after being called to a domestic disturbance south of Denver.

Deputies first reported the incident on Twitter at 5:43 a.m.

Officials say several responding deputies were shot during their investigation.

There are no details about their injuries or any word on civilian injuries at this time.

A Code Red was sent out around 6:15 a.m., instructing residents in the area are asked to avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.