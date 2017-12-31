Car damaged when several shots fired at Raleigh sports bar

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one car was hit by bullets when shots were fired in a bar’s parking lot in Raleigh early Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. at the Mambo Sports Bar at 2221 New Hope Church Road, police said.
No one was hurt in the shooting.
Police said no one has been arrested.
