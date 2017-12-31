Double police, prisoner van on standby at NC coastal town’s New Year’s Eve

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — The Wilmington Police Department is taking extra safety precautions for New Year’s Eve celebrations downtown, including doubling the number of officers on duty, parking the prisoner transport van downtown, and stationing officers at every block in the central bar district.

The watch commander typically monitors the situation downtown and will notify everyone of the traffic conditions coming and leaving the area, said Jennifer Dandron, Communications Specialist with the Wilmington Police Department.

Law enforcement officials aren’t the only people hoping for a safe and uneventful New Year’s Eve.

Robert Bateman, an Uber driver, is braving the roads to work tonight and is mentally preparing for challenges.

“I’ve heard a lot of interesting stories about what goes on on New Year’s Eve with Uber drivers and taxis,” said Bateman. “A lot of pass-outs in the cabs… A lot of inebriated people and a lot of throwing up.”

Bateman said he hopes revelers heed the advice to not drink and drive.

“Double the police force, they’re really going to be looking,” said Bateman.

