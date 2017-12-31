Durham Rescue Mission mobilizes to help homeless as temps plunge

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As temperatures dip below freezing, workers with the Durham Rescue Mission hit the streets offering warm food and warm places to sleep for the homeless community.

Temperatures this week are supposed to dip dangerously low — into the 20s and teens. For homeless people, when it gets that cold it can be fatal.

Saturday, three workers from the Durham Rescue Mission packed a van with hot soup and baked goods to deliver to the homeless community.

“We’re looking for the homeless, the hungry, the angry, the tired,” said Preston Jones.

Jones is the Assistant Director of Men with the Durham Rescue Mission. The goal is to get as many people off of the freezing streets this week, and into the rescue mission.

This week, the rescue mission has its white flag out. When temperatures dip into the low 20s, or colder, the mission puts a white flag outside of its doors which designates that anyone from the community is welcomed for temporary assistance from the freezing cold.

But getting people off the street is not as easy as it may seem.

“They look at us and they think we don’t know, but we do,” said Jones.

Jones says for some homeless people it’s hard to trust or leave behind what they know.

But Jones knows just how difficult it can be to make the leap of faith, because he came to the rescue mission himself as an addict in need of help.

“I ain’t but one bad choice from where I came from,” said Jones.

Jones says his team knows they can’t force people to make a change, but they hope just offering an alternative may be enough for some.

“We’re just looking for one, and maybe that one can tell others,” said Jones.

During white flag nights, the rescue mission keeps its doors open all night to anyone in need. Jones says they can house about 100 people in need of emergency assistance.

Officials with the Durham Rescue Mission are asking for assistance for the expected influx of people due to cold temperatures.

Food items like bacon, biscuits, canned black-eyed peas, canned collard greens, eggs, ham sausage, and apple or orange juice can be dropped off at the Center for Hope at 1201 East Main Street in Durham, or the Good Samaritan Inn on 507 East Knox Street.

