Germany sets up ‘safe zone’ after women sexually assaulted last New Year’s Eve

BERLIN (AP) – The head of a German police union is criticizing the creation of a special safe zone for women at the annual New Year’s Eve party in front of Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate.

PREVIOUS: 100+ women sexually assaulted in German city on New Year’s Eve

Rainer Wendt of the DpolG union says establishing such an area sends a “devastating message” that women aren’t safe from assault outside of it.

In an interview with the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung daily, Wendt was quoted Saturday as saying the move appeared to ignore the “political dimension” in Germany, two years after hundreds of women reported being sexually assaulted or robbed during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Cologne.

Events in Cologne, involving a crowd of a thousand men described as being of Arab or North African origin, added fuel to debate about its ability to integrate large numbers of migrants.

At least 106 women came forward to file criminal complaints of sexual assault and robbery during the New Year’s Eve festivities, authorities said, including two accounts of rape.

They say some men in the crowd formed smaller groups and surrounded women.

Organizers of the free, open-air event said the “Women’s Safety Area” was requested by Berlin police. Other security measures include concrete blocks to prevent vehicle attacks and bag searches at entrances.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: