Girl, 12, charged with criminal homicide in deadly shooting of 16-year-old girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WNCN) – Police in Tennessee say a 12-year-old girl fatally shot another girl and is being charged with criminal homicide.

A statement from the Nashville Police Department says officers were called to an apartment early Sunday on a report of a shooting. According to a preliminary investigation, the girls were part of a group of juveniles who left the Nashville apartment and stole a gun from a vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

Police say the girls brought the gun back to the apartment and the 12-year-old allegedly was handling it and pointing it at the others when it went off around 3:30 a.m.

The 12-year-old faces charges in juvenile court. Her name was not released.

Police say 16-year-old Brentrice Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene at Falcon View Apartments on East Palestine Avenue in the Madison neighborhood.

The 12-year-old girl snuck out of her grandmother’s apartment, according to WZTV.

Police also say it was the girl or one of her friends that called 911 to report the shooting.

Police continue to investigate.

