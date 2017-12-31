Light snow possible along NC coast for the new year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Areas along the North Carolina coast could get their second sprinkling of snow in the last few days.

On Wednesday, some areas of the coast, including Edenton, saw some snowfall.

A viewer in Hertford photographed a mix of snow and ice on the hood of a car.

Now, it’s possible North Carolina coastal areas further south could see snow for the new year.

WNCT-TV is predicting a few flurries and snow showers possible along the coast Sunday night and early Monday.

“A quick dusting to an inch is possible right along the coast. Lows will be in the teens and 20s with wind chills in the single digits,” WNCT meteorologist Pierce Legeion predicted.

The area where snow could fall includes the coast from the North Carolina line up to just north of Cape Hatteras. Snow is possible only a few miles inland.

In Myrtle Beach, there is also a very small chance of light sleet or flurries falling just after midnight for the coastal locations. But, no accumulations are expected.

