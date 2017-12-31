Man planned to throw 34 cellphones over fence to jail inmates, officials say

WKBN-TV Published:
Ricardo Mantos in a photo from WKBN-TV.

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Saturday morning Pennsylvania State Police arrested two men after a car crash in New Castle.

Troopers said the arrests were made for plans to sneak cellphones and other contraband into the Lawrence County Jail.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

Ricardo Mantos, along with another unidentified man, are both from Rochester, New York.

Troopers say they crashed their car along State Route 108 in Lawrence County.

Troopers responded and found 34 new cellphones, chargers, portable power packs, knives and tobacco.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The items were bundled and camouflaged to blend in with the snow. Also found was a snow camouflage outfit and synthetic marijuana.

Investigators said Mantos was going to wear the camouflage and sneak up to the fence around the jail.

Authorities said Mantos was then going to throw the bundles over the fence to inmates waiting for them.

Both are charged with possession of a controlled substance and two separate counts of conspiracy for the different types of contraband.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s