NC man dead, wife injured in domestic-related shooting, reports say

ERNUL, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway after authorities say a man was shot and killed in a domestic-related altercation Saturday night.

The incident happened at a home at 585 Aurora Road in Ernul. The New Bern Sun-Journal reported the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m.

Authorities identified the deceased person as Jimmy Whitford. His wife is Sharon Whitford, officials said.

It is still not clear what led up to the shooting, but the newspaper reported Sharon Whitford was injured.

Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas said the case is an ongoing domestic-related death investigation.

Those who live in the area described the Whitford’s as good neighbors.

— WNCT-TV contributed to this report

