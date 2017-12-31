Southeastern NC and part of coast under Winter Weather Advisory

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Forecasters warn that sleet and freezing could fall by Monday morning in southeastern North Carolina – including the coast — causing travel problems there and in the North Carolina mountains.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory late Sunday afternoon until 7 a.m. Monday for several counties near and along the coast, including the cities of Lumberton and Wilmington.

The advisory was issued around 5:50 p.m. and warns of some light sleet and freezing rain through the morning hours for Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties in North Carolina.

“A little bit of moisture in South Carolina is creeping into the far southeastern part of North Carolina and with temperatures below freezing in most of the state, some wintry precipitation is possible for a brief time. Some light sleet, freezing rain or even snow is possible in coastal South Carolina and the far southeastern part of North Carolina,” said CBS North Carolina chief meteorologist Wes Hohenstein.

“This could lead to some slick spots on area roads, which is why the winter weather advisory was issued,” Hohenstein added.

Earlier Sunday, WNCT-TV predicted a few flurries and snow showers possible along the coast late Sunday night and early Monday.

“A quick dusting to an inch is possible right along the coast. Lows will be in the teens and 20s with wind chills in the single digits,” WNCT meteorologist Pierce Legeion predicted.

The area where snow could fall includes the coast from the North Carolina line up to just north of Cape Hatteras. Snow is possible only a few miles inland.

A winter weather advisory was also issued Sunday evening for nearly all of the North Carolina mountains.

Temperatures are already below freezing, so the light rain, drizzle and snow is freezing immediately when it hits the ground in the mountains.

Troopers closed Interstate 40 east of Asheville where it goes over Black Mountain for a few hours Sunday because of icy spots.

It will be brutally cold across all of North Carolina early Monday. Lows in the mountains will be in single digits and in the teens across almost all the state.

Highs Monday may not get above freezing in almost all of North Carolina.

