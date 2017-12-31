Video shows speeding driver miss Wisconsin deputy by inches



ADAMS COUNTY, WI (WCMH/WNCN) — Most states, including North Carolina, have “Move Over Laws” on the books, and a video out of Wisconsin shows exactly why its needed.

Video shows an Adams County, Wisconsin deputy talking with a driver he’d pulled over. Then a white pickup truck nearly hits the deputy, missing his body by just inches.

“Jesus, my God,” the deputy exclaims before telling the driver he’d pulled over. “I gotta go after him.”

The speeding driver was pulled over minutes later and cited for several violations. The deputy was not injured.

North Carolina law requires drivers to move over a lane, or slow down for stopped law enforcement, emergency, or utility trucks flashing amber-colored light.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: