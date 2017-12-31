Woman riding moped dies after hit-and-run crash

BELTON S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run in Anderson County involving a moped Saturday evening.

According to the report from S.C. Highway Patrol, the collision happened in the 13000 block of Highway 20 near Cheddar Road around 8:25 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Ashley Porter, 44, of Belton, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

Porter died Sunday morning at 7:19 a.m. due to traumatic brain injury she suffered during the crash.

The coroner’s office reported that Porter was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

There is no information at this time about any suspects or possible charges.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: