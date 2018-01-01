Colorado gunman ID’d as US veteran with a grudge

DENVER (AP) — A man identified by a law enforcement official as the gunman who killed a suburban Denver sheriff’s deputy and wounded four others early Sunday posted repeated online rants against law enforcement in the area.

The law enforcement official told The Associated Press that Matthew Riehl was the man who shot the five deputies and two civilians as the officers responded to a complaint at the apartment in Douglas County.

The official had been briefed on the investigation but spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the case publicly.

A YouTube user identified as Matthew Riehl posted a YouTube video Dec. 13 calling for the firing of Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock and railing against him in highly personal terms.

Riehl wears an Iraq combat veteran hat in the post; a National Guard spokeswoman told KUSA-TV that Riehl served briefly in Iraq.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock says three deputies and a police officer who were shot and injured in the Sunday morning shooting went down within seconds of each other.

He says they tried to pull 29-year-old Deputy Zackari Parrish, who had already been shot, out of the line of further gunfire but their own injuries hampered their efforts.

Riehl was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.

The Nov. 6 email from Assistant College of Law Dean Lindsay Hoyt told students to notify campus police if they say Riehl or his vehicle near campus. The email included a photo of Riehl and his car.

UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said Monday that the school in Laramie, Wyoming, was investigating social media posts in which Riehl mentioned the College of Law and some of its employees. The posts did not contain any direct threats.

Baldwin says security on campus was increased for several days.

Riehl graduated from the College of Law in 2010.

