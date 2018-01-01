Firefighters called back to Holly Springs house fire 3 times

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Firefighters were called back to a Holly Springs house fire three times Monday.
A person driving by a home on Holly Meadow Drive around 2:30 a.m. saw the flames and alerted those inside the home.
Everyone made it out safely.
The cause of the fire and why reignited is currently under investigation.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
-
- Southeastern NC and part of coast under Winter Weather Advisory
- Woman riding moped dies after hit-and-run crash
- VIDEO: Squirrel charges police officer after being ‘investigated’ for cookie theft
- Video shows speeding driver miss Wisconsin deputy by inches
- NC man dead, wife injured in domestic-related shooting, reports say