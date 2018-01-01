Firefighters called back to Holly Springs house fire 3 times

Published:
(Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina)

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Firefighters were called back to a Holly Springs house fire three times Monday.

A person driving by a home on Holly Meadow Drive around 2:30 a.m. saw the flames and alerted those inside the home.

Everyone made it out safely.

The cause of the fire and why reignited is currently under investigation.

