Fireworks show causes brush fire at Busch Gardens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a brush fire at Busch Gardens Williamsburg Sunday night, according to James City County officials.

Busch Gardens’ spokeswoman Cindy Sarko said the fire started on the Rhino River during their special fireworks show.

Busch Gardens was open at the time for their annual Christmastown event, according to their website.

Sarko said the fire was out within fifteen minutes and there were no injuries reported.

The park was not evacuated and did not close early.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: