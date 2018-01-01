Fireworks spark Charlotte house fire

By Published: Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Fireworks from a New Year’s celebration are to blame for a house fire in east Charlotte Monday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened at a home in the 6200 block of Salamander Run Lane around 6:19 a.m. Firefighters said there was heavy smoke visible on scene.

Crews said everyone in the home was able to get out safely. Firefighters believe the blaze started in the back of the home. The fire department tweeted that it took 23 firefighters to control the fire.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The people who lived in the home were displaced, crews said. The fire caused $20,000 in damages, according to firefighters.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants, according to the fire department.

No one was injured in the fire.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s