Fireworks spark Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Fireworks from a New Year’s celebration are to blame for a house fire in east Charlotte Monday morning.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened at a home in the 6200 block of Salamander Run Lane around 6:19 a.m. Firefighters said there was heavy smoke visible on scene.
Crews said everyone in the home was able to get out safely. Firefighters believe the blaze started in the back of the home. The fire department tweeted that it took 23 firefighters to control the fire.
The people who lived in the home were displaced, crews said. The fire caused $20,000 in damages, according to firefighters.
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants, according to the fire department.
No one was injured in the fire.
