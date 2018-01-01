Rescuers break ice to rescue stranded hunters in Apex



APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Two hunters stranded in a boat on Beaver Creek near Jordan Lake had to be rescued Monday.

The hunters lost their paddles but did not fall in the water when the received a tow from first responders. The recent cold snap caused the creek to freeze over, making the rescue difficult.

Around 11:30 a.m., crews arrived near the Beaver Creek Waterfowl Impoundment just east of Jordan Lake following a “call for help.”

Units from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, the Apex Fire Department and Cary EMS, were on the scene at New Hill Olive Chapel Road in Apex.

