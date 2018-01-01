Freshman Jordan Tucker transferring from No. 4 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke says freshman small forward Jordan Tucker will transfer.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski announced Tucker’s decision Sunday night and says he’s supportive of the move. School officials say Tucker is leaving the program in good academic standing and is expected to land at another Division I school.
Tucker was a four-star recruit from White Plains, New York, who had trouble cracking the fourth-ranked Blue Devils’ rotation. He only appeared in two games, playing a total of 14 minutes, and scored six points.
He was not in uniform for Duke’s 100-93 victory over No. 24 Florida State on Saturday.
