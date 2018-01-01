Frigid temps grip North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The coldest air of the season is greeting us to start 2018 and it will stick around for most of the week.

This prolonged shot of cold air will also come with mostly dry weather too. The only chance of precipitation for the first several days of 2018 is on Wednesday, and that may be confined to coastal North Carolina.

The official high on Sunday, the last day of the year, was actually in the mid to upper 30s, but most of the afternoon across all of central North Carolina was stuck in the 20s.

This was the second-coldest New Years morning on record in Raleigh, with an official low temperature of 14 degrees. Temperatures should stay at or below freezing all day Monday and most of Tuesday too.

The rest of the seven day period will be mostly dry as high pressure will dominate. The exception will come Wednesday when a coastal storm system could push a chance of snow into eastern parts of central North Carolina — the best chance of accumulating snow will be along and east of I-95. Temperatures will stay well below normal; highs will be in the 30s Wednesday through next Saturday and several nights will drop back into the teens for lows. There are signs that by the beginning of the next week, some milder air will be moving back in over the southeastern United States.

Monday, New Year’s Day will be sunny and very cold. The high will be 30; winds will be north 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny and cold. The high will be 32; after a morning low of 13.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance snow east of the Triangle in the afternoon and evening. The high will be 38; after the morning low of 17.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cold. The high will be 33; after a morning low of 20.

Friday will be sunny and colder. The high will be 30; after a morning low of 13.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and continued cold. The high will be 32; after a morning low of 12.

Sunday will bring increasing clouds, but slightly warmer temperatures. The high will be 40; after a morning low of 16.

