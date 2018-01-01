Historic Duplin County church destroyed by New Year’s Day fire

ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A historic church in Duplin County was destroyed by a New Year’s Day fire.
According to fire officials, the call came in around 8 a.m. Monday.
No one was inside at the time of the fire.
Fire crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the Fellowship Hall, yet the rest of the church was a total loss.
Several fire departments including Rose Hill, Teachey, Pine Hook, Wallace, Warsaw and Northeast responded to the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
