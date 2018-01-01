Inmate killed, 8 injured in fight at SC prison

TURBEVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a prisoner has been killed and eight others injured after a fight between inmates at a medium-security South Carolina prison.

The Department of Corrections posted on Twitter that Allen Capers was killed Sunday at the Turbeville Correctional Institution.

The posts didn’t say how Capers was killed or detail the extent of the injuries to other inmates.

The prisons agency did say no staff members were injured and the fight was contained to one housing unit of the prison, which has about 1,375 inmates and houses the state’s youthful offender program.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating Caper’s death. Prison records show the 32-year-old had spent 13 years in state prison for several kidnapping and armed robbery charges and had been disciplined for rioting and possessing a weapon.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: