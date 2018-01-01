Lions fire coach Jim Caldwell after missing playoffs

By Published:
Jim Caldwell, Mike McCarthy
Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, left, meets with Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have fired coach Jim Caldwell.

Detroit made the move Monday, dismissing a coach who received a multiyear contract extension before the season.

The Lions ended their season with a 35-11 win over to Green Bay. They went 9-7, their third winning record in four years.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Detroit met relatively modest expectations this season, but raised hopes by starting with a 3-1 record before fading.

Caldwell was 36-28 in four seasons and went 0-2 in two postseasons with the Lions. Including three years with the Indianapolis Colts, he is 62-50 and 2-4 in the playoffs.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s