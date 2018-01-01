New North Carolina laws take effect in 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – With the new year comes new laws that go into effect in North Carolina on Monday. From handling the opioid epidemic to law enforcement’s relations with citizens, these laws cover a variety of topics.

Here are a few key laws that could impact you.

Legislators are taking action to combat the use of opioids in North Carolina. This new law is known as the Strengthen Opioid Misuse Prevention Act or the STOP Act.

The law cracks down on this crisis by increasing communications in doctors offices. One of the ways it does this is by requiring physicians to personally consult with physicians assistants and nurse practitioners who prescribe controlled substances for long term use.

Another new law that goes into effect Monday could affect the more than 770,000 veterans living across our state.

Senate Bill 578 will require the secretary of state’s office to compile annual information about the number of veteran-owned small businesses and share this with the department of military and veterans affairs.

The goal of this is to document the impact of the state’s military population on our state and local economies.

A third law as of Monday impacts anyone pulled over for a traffic stop.

House Bill 21 requires instruction for drivers on law enforcement procedures during traffic stops. This is to make citizens better understand how they should act and how they can expect police to act during these stops.

Free copies of a handbook with this information will be provided during driver’s education courses.

State legislators encourage you to make yourself familiar with these laws as they could impact you.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: