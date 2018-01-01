Plunging temperatures keep Triangle HVAC repairmen busy

Related Coverage Durham Rescue Mission mobilizes to help homeless as temps plunge

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Frigid temperatures have heating system technicians keeping the roads hot – traveling from customer to customer to make repairs.

Wanda Woodard in Clayton called Carolina Comfort Air after her thermostat’s bounced around for weeks – sometimes 10 degrees cooler than where she set it.

With temperatures outside in the teens and 20s, she could not wait any longer.

“Well, you wake up pretty cold. But it’s hard because my husband is sick and so I have to kick the thermostat up some for him,” she said.

Buddy Johnson is a service technician for Carolina Comfort Air and responded to her call on New Year’s Day.

“Anything that’s weak on them, they run for a while, it stresses them and we find out where the problem’s at. They might have thrown some little hits earlier on and you just couldn’t quite find it and now that weak spot will show up and if it’s there it’ll break.”

Many people are turning to home improvement stores, such as Lowe’s in Garner, for heating sources.

“To be honest with you, people were pretty prepared. We’ve been selling this all throughout the season. We’ve seen a big push the last couple of days, but we’ve still been pretty strong all season,” said Brian Edwards, store manager.

He said customers are looking for all sources of heat – logs, propane and heaters.

Also, people are buying tools for covering pipes to prevent freezing.

“Every day we’ve got a truck backed up to the door with more heat on it,” Edwards said.

For people without a home, the Durham Rescue Mission is operating its warm shelter both day and night during this stretch of freezing temperatures.

