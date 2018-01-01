Raleigh gyms packed on first day of 2018



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gym parking lots across the country were a bit more crowded Monday than they were a month earlier.

The unofficial kickoff to the annual get fit movement begins January 1 as people make resolutions to become healthier and in better shape. Chip Akers at Raleigh’s Life Time Fitness said that is not the best approach.

“We want people not to do the New Year’s Resolutions. We want this to be not something that’s done as a trend or a fad. We want them to start the year right and then see it through,” Akers said.

“We want them to know their goals, to nourish their goals, and today to start moving.”

Akers coordinated the Commitment Day 5K at the Life Time gym on Falls of Neuse. It was a way to get the year off on the right foot and in a way that he hopes will help them keep going.

Jill Caudillo participated in the run. It was the first time she has ever completed the distance.

“I’ve been in a fitness program for about five months now. So I’ve committed myself to a healthy lifestyle so this is kind of my way to start 2018. It was a perfect thing,” Caudillo said. “Two months ago I couldn’t run 30 seconds, so now I just ran a 5K and it’s pretty cool.”

Caudillo said she resolved this year that she will not set any specific resolutions. She plans to make continued improvements in living a healthy lifestyle, and that way, she won’t have any resolutions to break.

Organizers said more than half of the people who registered for the Commitment Day 5K failed to keep their commitment to the run itself, which Akers attributed to temperatures in the teens and twenties. However, he said the ones who followed through now have an unforgettable experience with the added challenge of chill.