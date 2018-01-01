Stolen vehicle recovered with bullet holes, broken window, Wake sheriff’s office says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County deputies located a vehicle reported stolen from Raleigh Monday morning with bullet holes and a window broken out, officials said.

Around 5 a.m., deputies responded to a “shots fired” call from the 4000 block of Watkins Road.

While responding, deputies located a wrecked Dodge Challenger with bullet holes and a window broken out, officials said.

That vehicle has been reported stolen in Raleigh earlier Monday morning.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

