Stolen vehicle recovered with bullet holes, broken window, Wake sheriff’s office says

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County deputies located a vehicle reported stolen from Raleigh Monday morning with bullet holes and a window broken out, officials said.

Around 5 a.m., deputies responded to a “shots fired” call from the 4000 block of Watkins Road.

While responding, deputies located a wrecked Dodge Challenger with bullet holes and a window broken out, officials said.

That vehicle has been reported stolen in Raleigh earlier Monday morning.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s