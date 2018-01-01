Sub-freezing temps delay Robeson County Schools on Tuesday

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Robeson County Public Schools will operate on a 2-houe delay Tuesday for students and staff due to extreme cold temperatures.

The district said the cold temperatures can cause mechanical problems for buses.

The delay will allow mechanics to resolve any issues the cold brings.

Primetime Child Care will also operate on a two-hour delay.

The breakfast program is canceled on school days when a 2-hour delay occurs.

Buses arrive at the designated bus stop two hours later than on a normal school day.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: