Cold temps delay Wake, Durham county schools by 2-hours Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake and Durham county public schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for students on Tuesday due to extreme temperatures and possible issues with buses.

Lee County Schools, Orange County Schools, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and Harnett County Schools also announced a 2-hour delay for Tuesday.

Cold temperatures can cause mechanical issues with buses which have been sitting idle over the holiday break.

In Wake County, all morning practices are canceled and before-school programs will start on a delayed schedule. Breakfast may be served at the principal’s discretion.

In Durham, staff are to report to work at the regular time.

The wind chill forecast puts temperatures in the single digits across the Triangle at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: